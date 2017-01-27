Raytheon Wins Contract to Maintain Kuwait, Taiwan Patriot Missiles

© AP Photo/ Kim Hong-Ji Raytheon to Repair Infrared Targeting Systems on US Navy F/A-18 Combat Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor Raytheon has received a $12.5 million US Army foreign military sales contract to provide engineering services for Patriot missile batteries operated by Taiwan and Kuwait as well as Spain and Israel, the Department of Defense said.

"Raytheon [of] Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $12.5 million… foreign military sales (Taiwan, Spain, Kuwait, Israel) contract W31for engineering services for calendar year 2016 for the Patriot," the announcement stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in multiple locations with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2018, the announcement said.

Apart from the United States, patriot missiles are used by the armed forces of the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Spain, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

Patriot systems were used by the US armed forces in the Persian Gulf War and the War in Iraq. The name Patriot stands for "Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target."