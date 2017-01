ROSTOV-ON-DON (Russia) (Sputnik) — He added that the kits would be purchased for the servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Force and the Navy's marines.

"In 2017, Russia's Armed Forces are planning to purchase 50,000 sets of the second generation Ratnik uniform kits," Salyukov said.

Russia's advanced uniform kit, dubbed Ratnik, includes dozens pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems. Russia's troops have been receiving the gear sets since 2016.