MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the source, in 2017 NATO will invest $57.1 million in the Polish military compared with $17 million in 2016 and $29.5 million in 2015.

The funds will be allocated to the renovation of military airports, modernization of communication system infrastructure and military equipment as well as building of fuel depots.

Poland is one of the few European members of NATO that spend 2 percent or more of their GDP on defense industry. The country plans to spend $15 billion by 2022 on its military.

