Russia Restores Radar Field Securing All-Round Defense Against Missile Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The radar field of the missile attack warning system allows controlling the missile launches within a radius of 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) around the Russian borders, the Russian Izvestia newspaper said.

The restoration of the united radar field around Russia was finished in late 2016, however, the part of the field, which monitors the missile activity beyond the Arctic Circle has not become operational yet, the publication said, citing a source in the Russia Aerospace Forces.

According to the media outlet, the Russian missile attack warning system consists of three elements — space satellites monitoring missile launches, ground early warning radar systems calculating the movement trajectory of a missile, and the Don-2N radar station based in the Moscow Region and designed to detect and track the ballistic missiles, as well as to aim interceptor missiles at a target.

Since 2008, Russia has been developing a unified air and missile defense system, designed to integrate not only its own air and missile defense systems, but also those of other CIS countries. In fact, the creation of this system means the gradual obliteration of the line between tactical and strategic air and missile defense systems. The concept of a unified system involves the creation of a multilayered and multitiered air and missile defense system capable of effectively engaging aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes.

