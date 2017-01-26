General Atomics Wins Maintenance Contract for Italy’s MQ-9 Reaper Drone Fleet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense contractor General Atomics has received a US Air Force foreign military sales contract to carry out maintenance work on its MQ-9 Reaper drones that have been sold to Italy, the Department of Defense announced.

"General Atomics Aeronautical Systems [of] Poway, California, has been awarded a… $11.7 million undefinitized contract action for Italy MQ-9 Contractor Logistics Support Phase V Program," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

The company will provide depot repair, life cycle sustainment and software maintenance services for Italy's MQ-9A fleet, the Defense Department explained.

The contract is expected to be completed by July 30, 2018, the Defense Department added.