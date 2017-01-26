Register
    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier

    UK Defence Secretary Slams Russian Aircraft Carrier's Syria Deployment

    Military & Intelligence
    5418113

    Michael Fallon made on Wednesday a disrespectful remark about the Russian Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier returning from Syria to its base in northern Russia via the English Channel.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft cruiser
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship That Dealt a Blow to Terrorists in Syria
    LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon made on Wednesday a disrespectful remark about the Russian Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier returning from Syria to its base in northern Russia via the English Channel, calling it a "ship of shame," and stressed that the Royal Navy escort aimed at keeping "Britain safe."

    "We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia… We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the UK as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe," Fallon said, according to a statement published on the Royal Navy website.

    He emphasized that Admiral Kuznetsov was "a ship of shame," whose mission "only extended the suffering of the Syrian people."

    The carrier group, led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and comprising over 40 naval aviation aircraft, which participated in counter-terrorism operations in Syria, started its sea passage from Mediterranean toward the Northern Fleet base in Severomorsk on January 6.

    Tags:
    Admiral Kuznetsov, Michael Fallon, Russia, United Kingdom
      cast235
      FALLON is AUTISTIC, U.K sponsored terrorists. That wanted to topple ASSAD.He should SHUT UP.
      What they wanted was NEW SYRIA. Know what? Why PUTIN stop playing games, and buy off ALL investment in energy by BP and all of U.K... Just so he see how STUPID his comments are.
      And GO restore the oil in Syria , before a WAR start over it. And warn Israel and Turkey to step off.
      cage123au
      Don't let the UK fire upon the carrier, it may end up in Scotland - not a bad thing either.
      Drain the swamp
      Western Christendom has been infiltrated by the synagogue of satan hiding behind names like morriscerullo,sumnerredstone,fallon,chucktodd !!!
      ViTran
      UK jealous has no carrier and no planes for carrier !
