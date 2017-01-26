UK Defence Secretary Slams Russian Aircraft Carrier's Syria Deployment

"We will keep a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia… We are man-marking these vessels every step of the way around the UK as part of our steadfast commitment to keep Britain safe," Fallon said, according to a statement published on the Royal Navy website.
He emphasized that Admiral Kuznetsov was "a ship of shame," whose mission "only extended the suffering of the Syrian people."
The carrier group, led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and comprising over 40 naval aviation aircraft, which participated in counter-terrorism operations in Syria, started its sea passage from Mediterranean toward the Northern Fleet base in Severomorsk on January 6.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FALLON is AUTISTIC, U.K sponsored terrorists. That wanted to topple ASSAD.He should SHUT UP. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't let the UK fire upon the carrier, it may end up in Scotland - not a bad thing either. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Western Christendom has been infiltrated by the synagogue of satan hiding behind names like morriscerullo,sumnerredstone,fallon,chucktodd !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete UK jealous has no carrier and no planes for carrier !
cast235
What they wanted was NEW SYRIA. Know what? Why PUTIN stop playing games, and buy off ALL investment in energy by BP and all of U.K... Just so he see how STUPID his comments are.
And GO restore the oil in Syria , before a WAR start over it. And warn Israel and Turkey to step off.
cage123au
Drain the swamp
ViTran