UK to Receive First Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft in 2019

US Navy Expands Base for Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US and UK senior defense officials signed a declaration that stipulates the United Kingdom will obtain its first Boeing Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft in 2019, the Department of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Minister for Defence Procurement Harriett Baldwin today signed a P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) declaration with her United States counterpart, Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work to further strengthen the uniquely close defense relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the release stated. “In 2019 the UK will receive delivery of its first Poseidon P-8A aircraft and both nations have committed to deepen their defense cooperation when operating in the North Atlantic region.”

The two parties will cooperate on operation of the P-8A aircraft in the North Atlantic, the release noted, adding that the United Kingdom will purchase nine Boeing P-8A Poseidon MPAs to be based in Scotland.

The United Kingdom is currently enlarging its overseas defense network under the Government’s 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

The P-8 Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft designed by Boeing for the US Navy to detect submarines and conduct long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.