Register
19:34 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Dr. Ryan Kincer demonstrates the elasticity of the hagfish slime secreted from the the Pacific hagfish within the net aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Nov. 29, 2016.

    What a Goo Idea: US Navy Harnesses Power of Slime for Military Purposes

    © Photo: US Navy, Ron Newsome
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12230

    While sliming is a classic punishment doled out to losing contestants on kids gameshows, the US Navy could soon be harnessing the power of gunge for both offensive and defensive purposes, in altogether higher stakes, more brutal circumstances.

    Military scientists have succeeded in synthesizing the slime of hagfish, an eel-shaped marine lifeform. When attacked by predators, hagfish emit a viscous substance that seals the gills of an underwater assailant, allowing them to make their escape. The next step is to equip naval forces with the material, which can repel sharks, create ultra-tough wetsuits and even provide ballistics defense.

    Dr. Ryan Kincer demonstrates the elasticity of the authentic Pacific hagfish slime aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Nov. 29, 2016.
    US Navy, Ron Newsome
    Dr. Ryan Kincer demonstrates the elasticity of the authentic Pacific hagfish slime aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Nov. 29, 2016.

    Hagfish slime consists of two components: proteins and mucin, a gelatinous lubricant. Inside the animal, the threads, a mere 12 nanometers in width but up to 15 centimeters in length, are tightly coiled. When the slime is shot out into seawater, the proteins binding them together dissolve and the threads spring open. This unique mechanism means a small tube of slime could quickly expand into a large underwater defensive shield.

    "The coiled up thread behaves like a spring and quickly unravels upon contact with water due to stored energy. The mucin binds to water and constrains the flow between the microchannels created by the thread dispersion. The interaction between the thread, mucin, and seawater creates a three-dimensional, viscoelastic network. Over time, the thread begins to collapse on itself, causing the slime to slowly dissipate. Studies have shown the hagfish secretion can expand up to 10,000 times its initial volume," said military materials engineer Dr. Ryan Kincer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, in the US.

    "Researchers have called the hagfish slime one of the most unique biomaterials known. For the US Navy to have its hands on it would be beneficial. From a tactical standpoint, it would be interesting to have a material that can change the properties of water at dilute concentrations in a matter of seconds."

    Naval Surface Warfare Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) scientist and engineers demonstrate the elasticity of the hagfish slime secreted from the Pacific hagfish in a lab aboard NSWC PCD Nov. 29, 2016. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Josh Kogot, Dr. Michelle Kincer and Dr. Ryan Kincer.
    © Photo: US Navy, Ron Newsome
    Naval Surface Warfare Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) scientist and engineers demonstrate the elasticity of the hagfish slime secreted from the Pacific hagfish in a lab aboard NSWC PCD Nov. 29, 2016. Pictured from left to right: Dr. Josh Kogot, Dr. Michelle Kincer and Dr. Ryan Kincer.

    Hagfish slime has been touted as a new biomaterial for some time, although an effective way of manufacturing it had previously proved elusive. Dr. Kincer and his colleague Josh Kogot, a biochemist, determined a means of recreating the substance via E. coli bacteria, which was engineered to produce two of the proteins normally made by the hagfish — alpha and gamma.

    "The synthetic hagfish slime may be used for ballistics protection, firefighting, anti-fouling, diver protection, or anti-shark spray. The possibilities are endless. Our goal is to produce a substance that can act as non-lethal and non-kinetic defense to protect the warfighter," said Mr. Kogot.

    Animals are no stranger to war — trained dogs, horses, carrier pigeons and more have been employed in conflicts for centuries. However, militaries have also long-tried to harness the qualities of many less traditional beasts — often to little avail.

    In 1942, as America was entering World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was enamored with the idea of strapping bombs to bats and airdropping them onto Axis strongholds. The military duly procured thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats, while Louis Fieser, inventor of napalm, designed one-ounce detonation packs.

    Plans stated that a carrier with 26 stacked trays — each containing 40 bats — would be parachuted into the industrial areas of Osaka. The bats would then fly off and roost on buildings, before timers detonated their bombs.

    During an initial test run, the bats prematurely sprung loose, roosted under a fuel tank, and incinerated the facility. By the time the plan was improved, the atomic bomb had been finalized — and the rest was history.

    Far further back in history, in 266 BCE, the Greek city of Megara fended off Macedonian conqueror Antigonus II Gonatas' fleet of war elephants — the tanks of their day — using flaming pigs. The squeals of the frying porcine divisions was disorientating and distressing to troops and elephants alike, and their heft could be fatal if they hit their intended targets.

    However, since the lifespan of flaming pigs is brief, their range was under 400 feet, meaning enemies had to be in extremely close range for them to be effective. A pig has no guidance system either, and would often run back behind their own lines, creating 'friendly' fires in the process.

    Related:

    'We Have a Problem': AI Still a Major Concern, Despite Scientific Assurances
    US Navy Prepares to Fire 150-Kilowatt Laser Gun From Sea Vessels
    BAE Systems Awarded $368Mln Contract For Submarine Weapons Engineering Support
    Tags:
    slime, marine fauna, military, defense, technology, weapons, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok