Register
13:31 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    China Unveils New Massive Missile Launcher

    Why Developing Nuclear Potential is an 'Absolute Necessity' for China

    © Photo: Wikimedia/Jian Kang
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    251981

    It is an "absolute necessity" for Beijing to invest into its defensive nuclear capabilities, Yang Chengjun, chief scientist at Quantum Global Defense Research Center, told Sputnik, naming the length of China's borders, the scope of its interests and the fact that some of its rivals possess nuclear arms as the three main reasons behind this.

    "China's nuclear deterrent capabilities clearly need to be strengthened," he said. "China has a land border of 22,000 kilometers (more than 13,670 miles), with its sea border stretching for 18,000 kilometers (more than 11,184 miles). Today five countries have a right to have nuclear weapons and five more nations de facto have nuclear arms. … Some of them do not have friendly relations with China."

    In addition, there are countries capable of creating nuclear weapons, the scientist said, citing Japan as a case in point. Should Tokyo decide to develop its own nuclear armaments, it will create a "major threat" to China.  

    China's DF-41 ICBM
    © Photo: Youtube/ Military Technology Zone
    Reported DF-41 Deployment: China 'Responding to US Missile Defense in Asia'
    "Under these circumstances, a coherent development of China's nuclear potential is an absolute necessity," the scientist concluded. He underscored that Beijing has been restrained in these efforts, when compared to nuclear programs in other countries.

    Yang Chengjun added that Beijing's nuclear capabilities are not targeted against other countries, including the United States, but are meant to protect China's "state and economic interests," which have expanded due among other things to the One Belt, One Road initiative, a signature project of President Xi Jinping.

    Chinese leadership "has to think about protecting these interests," he said, adding that China's military and nuclear forces are instrumental in this respect.

    A serviceman at a radar of the missile defense system. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP
    Yang Chengjun's comments came in response to unconfirmed reports that Beijing deployed its brand new Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) nuclear solid-fueled road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) to three locations in the country. These include the city of Daqinq located in the Heilongjiang province which borders Russia, the city of Xinyang in the central Chinese province of Henan, as well as the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

    However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that these reports were unfounded.

    "This is only speculation and conjecture circulating online," the ministry said in a statement, adding that China and Russia have consistently promoted "comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation" with each other.

    The alleged DF-41 deployment was unveiled earlier this week.

    DF-41 ICBM
    © Photo: Youtube/ 自由の声4
    China's Reported Missile Deployment Near Russian Borders No Threat to Moscow - Kremlin
    The DF-41 is a three-stage solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile reported to have a maximum range of up to 15,000 kilometers (more than 9,320 miles) and a top speed of Mach 25 (19,030 mph). It is said to be capable of carrying up to 10 multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRVs). Its launch preparation time is estimated to be between 3 to 5 minutes.

    Defense analyst Viktor Baranets told Radio Sputnik that the DF-41 has "prime fuel, sighting system and multiple warhead dispensing mechanism, as well as extremely powerful nuclear warheads."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    This is China's 'Riskiest and Most Complex' Active Defense Program
    Beijing Not Backing Down: South China Sea War Games the New Normal
    Chinese Military Commissions New Intelligence Gathering Ship
    Chinese Media Confirms Delivery of Four Su-35 Jets from Russia
    Tags:
    national interests, nuclear weapons, national security, DF-41, China's Foreign Ministry, China, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The revised Chinese nuclear doctrine that it will neutron bomb (and tow back the stricken vessels to shore) US carrier fleets out at in the Pacific, away from human population centers, is enough to keep the great satan from having any attack ideas. In fact it is already working as dontaskdonttell sailors are deserting the US Navy in fear of the Chinese "Long Dong" Feng rockets, bwahahahaha !!
    • Reply
      Swamp the Drainin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, Totally agree with myself! Best argument i ever had!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok