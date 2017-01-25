Russia's Admiral Gorshkov-Class Frigate Tests to Begin in February

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Admiral Gorshkov frigate is said to be undergoing sea trials.

"First we will finish the audit in late February and will return to the test site with those types of weapons where assigned lettering correspond to their inclusion in the composition of combat-equipped ships," USC President Alexei Rakhmanov told reporters.

Rakhmanov said the Navy was expected to receive the Admiral Gorshkov in late July.

The Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tons, a top speed of 29 knots, a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots, and can go for up to 15 days without resupplying.

The warship has a crew of 210 and a variety of weaponry, including a 130-mm A-192 gun, the Oniks 3M55 (SS-N-26) anti-ship missiles and the Poliment-Redut shipborne air defense system.