Russia to Continue Reinforcing Troops in South Due to Instability in Ukraine

"Further work is needed on: improving the fighting strength of the district's troops; the recruitment of contract servicemen; equipping the troops with new weapons and military equipment; as well as the development of military infrastructure," Shoigu said.
"The negative impact on [the southern strategic direction] is exerted, above all, by the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the activities of international terrorist organizations and groups in the North Caucasus," he added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think that Russia prepares an intervention not in Ukraine (situation in this country getting worse) but in the South Caucasus - in the Nagornokarabkh. It's a global game .... Turkey, Iran and the Kurds ... Before the Trupm's administration is ready to think about Mr. Putin's next move - Russia will win. Cngratulations :-D
