Russia to Continue Reinforcing Troops in South Due to Instability in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking at the ministry's board session, Shoigu said the Southern Military District's combat capabilities have improved by 10 percent.

"Further work is needed on: improving the fighting strength of the district's troops; the recruitment of contract servicemen; equipping the troops with new weapons and military equipment; as well as the development of military infrastructure," Shoigu said.

"The negative impact on [the southern strategic direction] is exerted, above all, by the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the activities of international terrorist organizations and groups in the North Caucasus," he added.