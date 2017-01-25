Register
    NATO and US flags wave in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    US to Remain in NATO - Ex-Pentagon Official

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not become a useless body and the Trump Administration will remain in the alliance, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy James Townsend told Sputnik.

    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    NATO Cites Aggression Fears While Opening Office in Slovakia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “I don’t foresee a dramatic move of the US leaving NATO or NATO dissolving itself in obsolescence. I think this is something that NATO has proven time and again: it can help provide the security of the allies that are members of it,” Townsend said on Tuesday.

    US President Donald Trump throughout his 2016 election campaign repeatedly called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the Alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

    Townsend noted that NATO has a good history of adaptation to the challenges the world has faced over the years and believes that Trump will see that as he gets to know the alliance.

    “It [NATO] moved from being a Cold War alliance focused on the Soviet Union-Warsaw Pact and has moved away from that kind of thing and has adapted to the security conditions as the alliance finds them today, whether it is problems that southern allies have with instability in northern Africa or in Africa, Turkey’s issues with its border with Syria, what’s happening with ISIL [Daesh], counterterrorism,” Townsend explained.

    “There’s all kinds of things that show NATO has adapted to deal with problems of today. I think the president will see that,” Townsend stressed. “The world is constantly changing and NATO has to change along with that and it has shown that it can do that.”

    On the first full work day of the Trump Administration on Monday, Mattis spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “to reinforce the importance he places on the alliance,” according to the Pentagon.

    Townsend also said that the new US Administration will take on the challenge of helping to find a diplomatic settlement to the ongoing conflict in Syria.

    Fighters from the former Al-Nusra Front -- renamed Fateh al-Sham Front after breaking from Al-Qaeda -- advance at an armament school after they announced they seiged control of two military academies and a third military position on August 6, 2016, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
    © AFP 2016/ Omar haj kadour
    Terrorists in Syria Launch Offensive Against Opposition Groups Participating in Astana Talks
    Townsend made comments amid the finished Astana peace talks where the United States was represented by US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol, who did not actively participate.

    “We need to find a political solution there as soon as we can to stop the fighting. There are a lot of parties that have to be part of those talks to do that. The US has got to be part of it, Turkey, there’s a number of players, Russia is part of this,” Townsend said. “I think the sooner we can get the nations to sit down and the various actors to sit down and come up with a political framework to stop the fighting, the sooner we can do that the better. I think the new administration will take that on, I hope they do.”

    NATO, Donald Trump, United States
