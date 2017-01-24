US-Led Coalition Conducts Two Airstrikes Near Syria’s Al-Bab - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The news comes amid a series of joint Russia-Turkey airstrikes against Daesh near al-Bab. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the United States had provided target coordinates for recent joint Russian-Turkish airstrikes. The claim was denied by the Pentagon. Ankara accused the US-led coalition of the lack of aerial support during Turkey's Euphrates Shield Operation.

© AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency Turkish Air Forces Destroy 9 Targets, Kill 13 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria

"Near al-Bab, two strikes engaged two ISIL [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed a vehicle, two mortar systems and an ammunition cache," the release stated on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, the coalition carried out 10 additional airstrikes in Syria near Abu Kamal, Al Shaddadi, Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa, destroying oil assets, vehicles, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) tower and an improvised explosive device (IED) factory.

© AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency Russia Receives Daesh Coordinates From US, Strikes Terrorists Jointly With Coalition Jets

In Iraq, the coalition conducted seven airstrikes consisting of of 38 engagements. One strike each near Kisik and Rawah engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed vehicles, fighting positions, weapons and damaged a tunnel and bunker.

Five airstrikes near Mosul destroyed IED and ammunition storage facilities, fighting positions, a tow truck, 14 watercraft, barges and other vehicles.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.