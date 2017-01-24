Register
17:47 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Radar

    Sweden to Scout Baltic Sea With New Radar

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    118806

    Amid incessant talks of the alleged "Russian threat," which rest on nothing but speculations and guesswork, Sweden is slowly stepping up its defense efforts. Among other things, the Nordic nation is working on a new radar station intended to boost the security of the Baltic Sea region.

    Policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala January 2, 2015 as police tighten security around some of the country's main mosques
    © REUTERS/ Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Impossible-to-Predict 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Remain Main Threat to Sweden
    Currently, Sweden relies on Denmark to watch over the southern Baltic Sea. However, the Nordic country is set to launch an independent radar monitoring station in the future. An upgraded radar station in Vissefjärda in Kalmar County is expected to become Sweden's eyes in the Baltic Sea.

    The previous version of the Vissefjärda radar nested on a 25-meter-high tower stopped spinning several years ago. Today it is being replaced by a state-of-the-art system that can detect aircraft with its transponders turned off. On Monday, Swedish Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson broke ground onthe first symbolic step towards an upgraded radar station.

    "Civilian traffic controllers should be able to detect aircraft flying without a transponder, which is a growing problem," Anna Johansson said, as quoted by Swedish Radio.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Sweden Backtracks on Baltic Gas Project For Fear of Russian 'Bugs'
    The radar tower outside Vissefjärda is expected to become part of the civil service as the Swedish Armed Forces intends to rent out the system to the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA). However, the fact that the invited members of the press corps were requested not to reveal to exact location of the key radar tower reveals that it is still of major defensive importance.

    "Military activity in the Baltic Sea region has increased and they are flying in a different pattern," CAA radar expert Anders Andersson told Swedish Radio. "Our needs have increased over time, it is as simple as that," he added.

    The cost of the new radar station is estimated at 55 million SEK ($6.3mln).

    Sweden drone
    © Flickr/ Anemone Nemorosa
    Sweden to Arrange Europe's Largest Test Area for Drones
    In recent years, Sweden has voiced particular concern over Russia's alleged trans-Baltic flights with transponders turned off. Foreign Minister Margot Wallström even summoned Russian Ambassador to Stockholm Viktor Tatarintsev to emphasize the country's dissatisfaction.

    However, in the fall of 2016, it turned out that NATO was the real obstacle towards a safer Baltic Sea. In September, NATO rejected a Russian proposal for requirements that all flights across the Baltic Sea should be carried out with transponders on, venturing that it "did not improve flight safety." In a similar situation, Sweden was earlier invited to a meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Finland's Sauli Niinistö, yet refused.

    Since the early 2000s, NATO member states have conducted intelligence operations in the Baltic Sea Region, which in effect means flying with transponders off.

    Related:

    Swedish Foreign Ministry Pumps Up Fear of Russian Nuclear Weapons
    Whenever Swedish Air Space Gets Violated, Russians Get the Blame
    Sweden Puts on War Paint, Prepares for Highly Unlikely Russian Invasion
    Sweden Keeps Eyes Peeled for Russian 'Spies'
    From Opponent to Supporter: Norway on Its Way to NATO Missile Defense
    Tags:
    radar, NATO, Margot Wallström, Russia, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      How about you liberals turn on your own "antennas" and wake up, and listen to your own people who screams in pain after violence, rapes and robberies from the newly imported young beard-children?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok