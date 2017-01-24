Register
    Russia Subjected to 70Mln Cyberattacks in 2016, Most From Abroad - FSB

    About 70 million cyberattacks have been made on facilities in Russia over the past year, deputy head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) center Nikolai Murashov said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that most сyberattacks had been made from abroad.

    "The figure of 70 million cyberattacks during the year on relevant facilities of the Russian Federation was voiced," Murashov said at a meeting of the State Duma committee on information policy.

      posttrumpism
      A lot of energy, time & money wasted... for petty destructive neo cold war!
    • Reply
      cast235
      Russia have ALL the tools ion it's hands to defeat ALL. ROSTEC, The bank system, KASPERSKY,. I'll open 3 secret cities. for R&D. One civilian , one for police etc, emergency.. and one super secret for military.
      The SYSTEM will protect all. BANKING sector will be very secure eventually, ditching surveillance.
      BUT before ANYTHING, Russia should begin a new separate internet . With LI FI and other tech included. And Russia MUST develop newer tech.
      This will be a FOUNDATION for CIS, EEU , new union to integrate all. LATER BRICS wants same and so will SCO members.
      So RUSSIA should begin that NOW.. Investors? SIR, SELL BONDS. RUBLE BONDS,. DITCH THE EURO.
      Why Russia always have to be a Vassal.
      This will help Russia PLUS the service will sell inside Russia faster than HOT CAKES.
      MONITORING?
      Well Russians want to live FREE in a RUSSIAN WAY. So MONITORING MUST happen at all levels to prevent terror and other things.
      3 years is great BUT experience will dictate the time. After . destroy ALL . so no one could get it's hands on it.
      compartmentalize it as much as possible with many codes and decoys. Do IF anyone ever gets it, will not be able to puzzle it together.
      New secret communication ways are needed. Even using nuclear parts in earth IF need be.
      OR any other material .. And frequencies no one can achieve.
      And NO MAKE IN INDIA>
    • Reply
      Trihalo42
      You won't see this mentioned in the U.S. mainstream media.
    Ok