MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the city of Daqinq, the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported Tuesday.

"Certainly any action in terms of the development of China's armed forces, if this information is true, military development in China is not perceived by us as a threat to our country," Peskov told reporters.

The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.