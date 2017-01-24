Rosoboronexport First-Ever Participates in ShieldAfrica Defense Exhibition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the press release, Vadim Startsev, a deputy head of the marketing department of Rosoboronexport, is heading the delegation of the Russian arms exporter.

​"Over the recent years, the African arms market is showing a steady tendency to growth. This is due to the need to combat the terrorist threat, as well as the increasing role of African states in regional and international peacekeeping missions. Rosoboronexport… is always ready to offer to its partners in the continent necessary weapon systems and military hardware for all types of armed forces and special units," Startsev said as quoted in the statement.

Rosoboronexport will showcase about 250 models of the Russian made weapons, including Mi-35 multipurpose helicopters, Ka-226T light multirole helicopter, BTR-80A armoured personnel carrier and others, which may cause a big interests of possible customers.

ShieldAfrica 2017 will run on Tuesday through Thursday in Abidjan.