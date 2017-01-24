Register
07:10 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    Russian Sappers Demine 69-Hectares Area in Aleppo in Last 24 Hours

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    113040

    The Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation said that Russian field engineers demined an area of 69.8 hectares in eastern part of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo within last 24 hours.

    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    Russian Sappers Demine Over 2,000 Acres in Aleppo Since December 5
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian field engineers demined an area of 69.8 hectares in eastern part of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo within last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday in a statement.

    “Russian servicemen from the International Mine Action Center are continuing humanitarian demining of houses, streets and socially critical facilities in eastern Aleppo. Within last 24 hours Russian field engineers demined the area of over 69.8 hectares, 68 buildings and 11.3 kilometers [over 7 miles] of roads, defused 686 explosion hazardous objects including 479 improvised explosive devices,” the statement said.

    The reconciliation center continues to provide Syrians with humanitarian aid – on Monday, residents of Aleppo got 4.4 metric tons of aid including nutrition products, schools kits and necessities.

    According to the statement, posts with hot meal and necessities for civilians from eastern parts of Aleppo continue their work.

    Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (also known as the Nusra Front, or Jabhat al-Nusra), both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

    A nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into being at midnight local time on December 30 (22:00 GMT on December 29). Russia, Turkey and Iran serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

    Related:

    Russian Defense Minister Hails Demining Work in Syria’s Palmyra, Aleppo
    Russian Deminers Clear 2,650 Acres, Neutralize 16,000 Explosives in One Month
    Russian Army Engineers Demine Schoolhouse in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    demining, Aleppo, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      Now DO NOT let it fall like Palmyra. One overlook and confidence and now the rest is going demolished. OBAMA should PAY for this from his POCKET .. ADD Mc CAin. GRAHAM and the rest., This was WRONG.
      I saw CHECHEN POLICE as Russian inside ALEPPO. Not only that, every country state, fed city should have own anti terror police. By itself.
      Chechnya repelled some attacks already. NOT the NAIVE 90's. And the using Tiger's and TYPHOON.
      THIS will help until Syria can take over.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok