Latvian Military to Inspect Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Latvian military will inspect the 25th Motorized Rifle Brigade in the western Russian city of Pskov in order to check information about deployment of Russian troops, Chief of Directorate of Treaty Monitoring of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Ryzhkov said.

“The inspectors will be provided with a briefing containing information about the brigade in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Document as well as with an opportunity to see brigade’s personnel as well as weapons and equipment during the visit,” Ryzhkov said on Monday.

He added that the visit would be held on January 24-26 as part of implementation of the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures.

The Vienna Document is aimed at bolstering confidence and security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.