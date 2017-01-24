US, UK Defense Chiefs Discuss Importance of NATO Alliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and his UK counterpart in a call on Monday discussed the importance of the US-NATO alliance, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke today by telephone with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon," the release stated on Monday. "Secretary Mattis emphasized the United States and the United Kingdom will always enjoy a uniquely close relationship, reflected in our defense ties which are a bedrock of US security."