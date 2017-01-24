US Approves $525Mln Sale of Threat Warning System to Saudis

© AP Photo/ Marty Lederhandler Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Admits to Pressuring US to Change 9/11 Law

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has approved the sale of a new threat detection system costing more than half a billion dollars to Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State announced in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 74K Persistent Threat Detection System (PTDS) Aerostats and related equipment, support and training," the statement said on Monday. "The estimated cost is $525 million."

The sale would include ten Persistent Threat Detection System Aerostats, 14 Ground Moving Target Indicator Radars; 26 MX-20 Electro-Optic Infrared Cameras and ten Communications Intelligence Sensors, the statement added.

"This sale will increase the Royal Saudi Land Force’s interoperability with US forces and conveys US commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and armed forces," the State Department explained.

The proposed sale will also improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure, the statement added.