Orbital Awarded $50Mln Contract to Supply Ammunition for US Army, Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The company’s plant located in the US state of Missouri will produce the ammunition for the company, which is best known for making rockets, satellites and equipment for space exploration and surveillance, the statement noted.

"The US government awarded the order to Orbital ATK under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity and Basic Ordering Agreement contracts," the statement said. "Including this award, Orbital ATK received orders under the NSA program of more than $200 million in 2016."