S-500 to Strengthen Russia's 'Air Defense System of the 21 Century'

Cheburin, commander of the missile defense division of the 1st Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, told the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that activities aimed at creating "an integrated national defense system of the 21st century are in full swing."

"This system will be finalized when [the Russian] Armed Forces receive the brand new long-range S-500 surface-to-air missile system and advanced radars," he explained.

The S-500 is currently in development. Russian defense officials have not specified when the next-generation air defense system will begin tests.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antey, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles). The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of 7 kilometers per second. The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers (more than 120 miles).

The system is capable of intercepting aircraft and UAVs, as well as destroying low-earth-orbit satellites, space destruction devices and orbital weaponry.

The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service with the Russian Armed Forces.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!