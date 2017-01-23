Russia Not Considering Establishment of New Russian Military Bases Abroad

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Russia May Simultaneously Deploy up to 11 Warships in Syria's Tartus

LIPETSK (Sputnik) — Matvienko stressed the importance of the agreement to create a Russian naval repairs and maintenance facility in the Syrian port of Tartus.

"There is no talk of any other military bases, the issue is not being discussed today," she told reporters.

The agreement between Russia and Syria on the expansion and upgrades of the Russian naval maintenance facility in Tartus was signed on January 18, and published on the Russian government’s legal information portal on January 20. The agreement will be in force for 49 years.