Russia Not Considering Establishment of New Russian Military Bases Abroad

"There is no talk of any other military bases, the issue is not being discussed today," she told reporters.
The agreement between Russia and Syria on the expansion and upgrades of the Russian naval maintenance facility in Tartus was signed on January 18, and published on the Russian government’s legal information portal on January 20. The agreement will be in force for 49 years.
teddy j

This is a well-reasoned policy -- Russia should keep the concentration on DEFENSE of the Motherland - but just build good, friendly relations with countries everywhere that will WELCOME russian ships in partnerships that are mutually beneficial and trusting .
teddy j
for MY country -- philippines -- i in my insignificant capacity as a citizen -- i always will welcome the russians to my country's shores whenever they have a need .
i and many filipinos - even if they are not very familiar with russians and vice versa -- are solidly behind President Duterte's invitation to ''return soon and as often as you want.".