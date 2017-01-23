OSCE to Monitor Karabakh Line of Contact - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Armenian President Says Karabakh's Residents Should Decide on Fate of Region

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan's Armenian -dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.

The situation is monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group chaired by Russia, the United States and France, within the framework of which negotiations on peace settlement has been conducted since 1992.

"In line with the mandate of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman, on January 24, 2017 another monitoring session will be conducted on the line of contact in Karabakh… Monitoring on the Azerbaijani side will be conducted by the OSCE Chairman Personal Representative field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and Peter Svedberg," the statement said.

On April 2, 2016, violence erupted again in Nagorno-Karabakh leading to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped since.