Register
20:23 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.

    Russian Strategic Missile Troops to Get 1,500 New Camouflage Kits in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 43960

    Units of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces will be equipped with the latest in camouflage technology in 2017, with the priority given to Topol-class ICBM-launching units, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

    According to a Ministry statement cited by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, the nuclear forces will receive up to 1,500 kits for their mobile missile units, "more than 15 times more" than they did in 2013. Two thirds of the new kits are designated for summer use, with the remaining 500 to be used in winter conditions. Altogether, the kits are expected to improve survivability up to tenfold.

    Yars MIRV-equipped ICBM, on its mobile Kamaz transporter
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    New US-Russian Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty 'Possible Under Three Conditions'
    The Russian military uses the MKT-4L and MKT-2S camouflage kits for its military units. When deployed, the special kits protect vehicles and fortifications from optical and radar reconnaissance.

    According to the kits' manufacturer, they are adaptable to temperatures between —40 and +50 degrees Celsius, last between 1-3 years, are water, gas, diesel and oil-resistant, are self-extinguishing, and are small and light enough to be transported by any vehicle.

    The MKT-4L, seen here deployed covering what is presumed to be a military vehicle.
    © Photo: maskirovka.ru
    The MKT-4L, seen here deployed covering what is presumed to be a military vehicle.

    This year, Missile Troops' units will also expected to be complemented with 70 engineering vehicles, including the Listva demining vehicle, as well heavy engineering and camoflague units, as well as over two specially-equipped dozen bulldozers, mine layers, excavators and crane-equipped trucks to assist with the missile-carrying units' deployment.

    Related:

    PAK DA's Precursor, Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Universal Anti-Missile Shield
    Faster Than Sound: How Hypersonic Technology Will Change the Russian Army
    In Obama's Footsteps? Trump 'to Push Ahead With Russian Disarmament Agenda'
    Columbia-Class Submarine Project: US' Way to Kickstart 'Undersea Race'
    Connecting Anti-Russian Sanctions With Nuclear Arms Reduction 'Makes No Sense'
    New US-Russian Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty 'Possible Under Three Conditions'
    Russian Strategic Missile Forces to Go Fully Digital by 2020
    Tags:
    arms delivery, strategic nuclear weapons, camouflage, Russian Strategic Missile Forces (SMF), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok