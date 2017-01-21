Register
17:22 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Tu-160 strategic bomber

    PAK DA's Precursor, Russian Tu-160M2 Bomber to Get Universal Anti-Missile Shield

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11020

    The newest incarnation of Russia's Tu-160 supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber/missile carrier, one of Moscow's most formidable weapons, is expected to have double the functionality of its current version.

    In November 2015, the world's fastest bombers unleashed hell on Daesh terrorists in Syria with Kh-555 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

    A year later, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov announced the Russian Aerospace Forces will acquire around 50 upgraded Tu-160M2 planes. The M2 designation indicates that this is the latest version of Russia's largest, heaviest and fastest bomber, which Tupolev dubbed the 'White Swan' and NATO knows as 'Blackjack'.

    The new warship will serve as a forerunner to the PAK DA — Russia's fifth-generation strategic bomber.

    The KRET design bureau has been tasked with developing new equipment for the Tu-160M2, which will incorporate integrated modular avionics and computing systems without the use of elements imported from abroad. The complex electronic hardware is expected to be ready by 2020 — three years before the production of the new plane is slated to commence.

    "We have made significant steps in our work for what's actually a brand new plane," KRET deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheev told Zvezda TV.

    Electronic warfare deserves special mention as it is an indispensable element of today's military aviation. The Tu-160M2 will brandish the same new electronic warfare system that is used in the T-50 PAK FA fifth-generation jets.

    A hypersonic aerial vehicle
    © Photo: militaryarms.ru
    Faster Than Sound: How Hypersonic Technology Will Change the Russian Army
    KRET claims that the system ranks among the most advanced in the world and can shield the Tu-160M2 from all types of surface-to-air missiles. In addition to that, the aircraft will carry a platformless inertial navigation system which will determine the coordinates, route and speed using laser gyroscopes and quartz accelerometers.

    It's noteworthy that this device can function effectively, even in conditions where an enemy applies its electronic warfare system.

    If needs dictate, the White Swan's crew will be able to determine their position the old fashioned way, by taking readings of stars via an astro-correction system.

    Engineers believe that the Tu-160M2's effectiveness will be more than double that of its predecessor.

    The Tu-160 is designed to engage targets around the globe with nuclear and conventional weapons.

    A Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber
    © Wikipedia/ Alex Beltyukov
    A Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia’s Strategic Bomber PAK DA May Take Off Earlier Than Expected
    Russia's Modernized Tu-160 Bomber: 'More Lethal Than Ever'
    White Swan: When Will Modernized Russian Tu-160 Bomber Hit the Skies
    Armata, Tu-160 and Vladimir Monomakh: Russia Boosting Military Power
    Tags:
    Tu-160, Tu-160M2, PAK DA, KRET, Vladimir Mikheev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok