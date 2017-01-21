Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Annihilate Daesh Targets in Deir ez-Zor

"On January 21, 2017, six long-range Tu-22M3 bombers took off in Russia and delivered a group air attack against Daesh targets in the Deir ez-Zor province… Intelligence data confirms that the targets were successfully hit," it reads.

The airstrikes struck terrorist camps, ammunition depots, as well as militants and vehicles.

© Photo: Youtube/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation White Swan of War: Russian Tu-160 Bomber Sends Death to ISIL With Newest Cruise Missile

The bombers were covered by Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets which had taken off from the Hmeymim airbase.

After accomplishing the combat mission, all Russian planes returned to their bases.

Moscow has been conducting a military operation against terrorists in Syria at President Bashar Assad's request since September 30, 2015.