Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Annihilate Daesh Targets in Deir ez-Zor

"On January 21, 2017, six long-range Tu-22M3 bombers took off in Russia and delivered a group air attack against Daesh targets in the Deir ez-Zor province… Intelligence data confirms that the targets were successfully hit," it reads.
The airstrikes struck terrorist camps, ammunition depots, as well as militants and vehicles.
After accomplishing the combat mission, all Russian planes returned to their bases.
Moscow has been conducting a military operation against terrorists in Syria at President Bashar Assad's request since September 30, 2015.
