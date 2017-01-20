Russian Naval Facility in Tartus Could Be Upgraded to Naval Base in 1.5-2 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Syria signed on January 18 an agreement on the expansion and modernization of the Tartus facility, stipulating its use by Moscow for at least next 49 years.

"We will not delay the modernization of Tartus [facility]…Judging from experience, I think that the infrastructure in Tartus could be upgraded to meet our requirements in 1.5-2 years," Viktor Ozerov, head of the Russian Federation Council's defense committee, told RIA Novosti.

According to Ozerov, the upgraded base will be able to host all types of warships, including aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines, and provide a wide range of logistics, maintenance and repair services.