Russia Fulfills Int'l Obligations Following Western Military District Inspection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has fulfilled its international obligations under the Vienna document, according to the assessment of the Finnish and Serbian military experts following the results of an inspection of Russia's Western Military District, head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said Friday.

"According to the assessment of the group heads … Russia has completely fulfilled its international obligations. The inspectors did not detect military activity in the regions subjected to preliminary notifications in accordance with the Vienna document of 2011," Ryzhkov told reporters.

The groups of the observers from Finland and Serbia carried out the inspection in the period from January 16-20 in the Russian cities of Moscow, Naro-Fominsk of Moscow region, Nizhny Novgorod and Ivanovo, and visited all the requested military facilities.

The Vienna Document is aimed at bolstering confidence and security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.

The Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures was signed in 2011 by the OSCE member states to inform each other about their military activities.