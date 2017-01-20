Russia to Send Specialists to Syria to Assist in Overhaul of Local Warships

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Syria on January 18 signed an agreement on the expansion and modernization of the Russian naval maintenance facility in the Syrian port of Tartus. The agreement will be in force for 49 years.

"Upon request of the Syrian side's authorized body, the Russian side's authorized body will… free of charge… send representatives… to provide guidance to… Syrian specialists in the restoration of the technical readiness of Syrian warships," the document says.

The agreement also stipulates that Russia, upon Syria's request, will help organize antiaircraft and anti-sabotage defense of the port of Tartus.