Russia, Syria Agree Expansion, Overhaul of Tartus Naval Facility

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreement, signed on January 18, will be in force for 49 years, the document says.

"The current agreement is valid for 49 years and will be automatically prolonged every 25 years thereafter unless one of the sides notifies the other side not less than a year prior in written form and through diplomatic channels of its intention to terminate it," the document stipulates.

According to the agreement, Russia will have full legal authority over the Tartus facility and will use it free of charge.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!