20 January 2017
    F-35

    Pentagon in Pursuit of Enhanced F-35 Cyber Protection

    Just when you thought the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter team had covered every base to protect the most expensive weapons program in world history, the US Air Force is now calling all hands on deck to buttress the F-35 from cyber threats.

    "Threats are changing, and this is not the environment we grew up in," Peter Kim, Chief Information Officer at USAF said recently. The air force, like other military branches, has considered IT systems the primary arena for implementing cybersecurity measures. As the program develops, Kim noted that cyberspace needs to be better secured, since many of the F-35’s weapons systems hinge on functioning computer networks.

    Specifically, Kim points to the F-35’s sensor-fusion capabilities. A sensor fusion "gathers information from the aircraft’s multiple onboard sensors to create a single integrated picture of the battlefield," per Lockheed Martin, the jet’s manufacturer. The company lists the sensor fusion second on the list of "six capabilities only possible in the world’s most advanced fighter jet."

    Given the seemingly endless issues that continue to ground the F-35, one wonders how the plane’s architects did not consider that cyber-invasions might compromise 'mission assurance.' Lockheed Martin specifically indicated that information obtained via sensors is shared with the rest of the fleet through "secure datalinks."

    Production of the US's F-35, which analysts have criticized for being behind schedule and overpriced.
    Flying Woes: Pentagon Prepared Misleading Answers on F-35 Progress for Congress

    The US Air Force may be emphasizing cyber-related measures, due to the complexity of the F-35. A real-time virtual-reality display is built into the pilot’s helmet. The jet’s 'nerve center,' or Autonomic Logistics Information System, provides ongoing maintenance assistance and equips pilots with mission-planning capability. The F-35’s Electro-Optical Targeting System uses lasers for reconnaissance purposes and to deliver laser- and GPS-guided missiles and weapons. By penetrating even just one weapon system on the plane, the F-35 network could be thrown into jeopardy in an instant.

    “How do we start building resiliency? When something touches a weapons system, it will touch a network," Kim said.

    One tactic the USAF has taken to bolster cyber defense is to activate "cyber-squadron" pilot programs. The service dedicates teams at airbases around the world to conduct cyber-patrol missions of key networks, according to Kim. 

    The overarching aim is to "operationalize" with built-in cybersecurity technologies to "support the combatant commander more than we ever have in the past," said Col. Robert Cole, director at the air force "Cyber Forward" program. 

      ivanwa88
      I see the missiles are now fixed externally which means that the F-35 is no longer a stealth plane Billions wasted to develop a technology that never had a practical application.
      It is the planes command and control acquisition networking capability plugged into Aegis that could have been put into any plane that was the advancement with the proviso it firstly works and cant be compromised.

      Which it would appear is one mighty tall order, notwithstanding the planes vulnerability in its lack of speed and manoeuvrability whilst using inferior radar and sensors and long range missile systems.

      For just a mear Trillion or so? while the country is over 20 Trillion in debt, I guess in reality this plane is a long term development program segment by segment lumped into a plane to justify the government tax payer funded program whilst tens of millions are on food stamps.

      What a Government you have had and people are upset Trump won how ironic.
      F-35 is a working experiment with 'working' not being the operative description and possibly never will but the working components will end up all over the place literally.
