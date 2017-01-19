Kiev Inspects Russia's Southern Military District, Finds... Nothing Suspicious

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of Ukrainian monitors, which also included military officials from Denmark and Canada, conducted the inspection of military units, firing ranges and other military facilities in the district on January 16-19 under the Vienna document of 2011 on confidence-building measures and security.

"During its work, the international inspection group did not register any military activity in the designated region, which would require a prior notice," Ryzhkov said in a statement.

Ryzhkov said that Russia met all its obligations in respect to providing the foreign officials with access to all requested areas and expressed hope that Kiev would stop putting forward unfounded accusations against Russia after this inspection.

