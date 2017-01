MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier this month, Stoltenberg said NATO did not see an "imminent threat" of cyber attacks against its allies but was nonetheless ramping up its defensive capabilities.

"According to our latest surveys, last year there was an average of 500 threatening cyber attacks on NATO facilities, which required an intensive intervention by our experts, an increase of 60 percent compared to the year of 2015. Most of these attacks are not by private individuals, but are sponsored by state institutions of other countries," Stoltenberg said.

NATO member states recognized cyberspace as a fourth operational domain — in addition to land, air and sea — at the Warsaw Summit last July.

