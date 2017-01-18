Israel Enters 'New Era' With Arrow 3 Anti-Ballistic Missiles

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit, File India Unable to Integrate Missiles, Looks to Israel for Combat Drones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that Arrow 3 was developed jointly by Israel and the United States and the two countries would continue developing new capabilities for the systems.

"It is a new era in the Israel's multi-layered defense system," Moshe Patel said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The ceremonial transfer of the anti-ballistic missiles, which can intercept the missiles while they are outside the Earth's atmosphere, was reportedly attended by Gen. William Coley, a representative of the US Missile Defense Agency, Air Defense Force Commander Brig. Gen. Zvika Yachimovitch, Israeli Aerospace Industries Vice President and Head of the Missile and Space program Boaz Levy.