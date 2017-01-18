Turkish Army Chief Urges NATO to Contribute More to Anti-Terror Fight

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey has been fighting Daesh terrorist organization , outlawed in Russia, since 2014. It carries out Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria to clear terrorists from Turkish borders. Turkish Armed Forces also serve as NATO troops in Afghanistan supporting the NATO-led mission Resolute Support, according to which training and advising is provided to the Afghan security forces.

"Head of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar has called on NATO to take more responsibility in the fight against terrorism and give more concrete support to Turkey," the General Staff quoted Akar as saying at the meeting of NATO member states’ defense heads, held on January 17-18 in Brussels.

The 176th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session gathers NATO member states' chiefs of defense to discuss measures on strengthening their security. Turkey has been a NATO member since 1952.