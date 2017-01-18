Syria Campaign Proves High Professionalism of Russian Armed Forces - Shoigu

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted the effective "combined use of Russia’s Aerospace Forces and of the Navy" as well as the "effective use of modern high-precision weapon systems" in Syria.

"The professional level of generals, admirals and officers has recently improved. The quality of task solving by military administrative bodies and troops has increased. Field, air and maritime trainings are being enhanced. This is confirmed by the operation in Syria," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

At the same time, Shoigu stressed that it was necessary to further "improve the coordination of military administrative bodies" as well as the training of Russia's Armed Forces.