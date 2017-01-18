Northrop Grumman Wins Contract to Support Australia’s Anti-Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract stipulates in-services "support for Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar sense and warn capability for the government of the Commonwealth of Australia."

Work on the contract will be performed in Australia over the next three years with an estimated completion date of January 16, 2020, the Defense Department added.

