© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Russia Conducts Planned Rotation of Aircraft in Syria

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — The Russian naval task force, led by air carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, and six Su-24 aircraft have already left the conflict zone in Syria.

"Russia continues to reduce its military contingent in Syria in line with the order by President Vladimir Putin. A flight of Su-24 fighter-bombers is preparing to return home. Today the pilots and personnel from a special-purpose medical team will depart to their permanent bases [in Russia]," Kartapolov told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a planned rotation of Russian aircraft in Syria is underway.