Register
16:21 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft cruiser

    NATO 'Bitter' Over Russian Naval Capabilities as Carrier Group Heads Home

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    61492170

    The Royal Navy is reported to be preparing to shadow the Russian aircraft carrier group travelling from the Mediterranean where it was engaged in an operation to tackle radical groups trying to overthrow the Syrian government to its home base in Severomorsk. Journalist Alexander Khrolenko asserted that NATO's naval forces appear to be "bitter."

    "Why are commanders of NATO's naval forces so nervous in the Atlantic?" he asked in an opinion piece for RIA Novosti. "In the current geopolitical situation the alliance is only capable of faking might and playing dirty."

    The United States and its allies have pursued a long-term strategy aimed at achieving global leadership and weakening potential rivals, he noted, adding that this approach does not work with the Russian Navy.

    "Long-distance deployments and long-range flights of the Russian Navy have shown that it has returned to the World Ocean in earnest and for long. The permanent presence of Russian warships in strategically important areas of the planet has made the US and its allies, who openly aspire to global domination, extremely nervous. The fight against terrorist groups in the Middle East does not reaffirm the West's supremacy," the analyst suggested.

    Russian Su-24 tactical bombers at the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia Governorate of Syria
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia Conducts Planned Rotation of Aircraft in Syria
    Khrolenko was referring to the fact that Russia's limited military engagement in the Syrian conflict has helped to turn the tide of war, helping Damascus to push radical groups from key areas, including Aleppo. Meanwhile, the US-led coalition has struggled in tackling Daesh in Iraq, with the terrorist group still holding large areas of its local stronghold of Mosul, the second largest city in the country.

    The political analyst further mentioned Russia's cutting-edge weapons, including advanced submarines and missile systems. Moscow's "hypersonic strategy shows that there are no technological limits to developing new types of Russian weapons," he said.

    Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered cruiser
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered cruiser

    Khrolenko specifically singled out the Pyotr Veliky, the fourth Kirov-class battlecruiser in service since 1998.

    "The US Navy has global plans when it comes to missile defense, as well as a large group of military satellites in orbit. And still the Pyotr Veliky is the most well-armed, well-protected and powerful surface ship in the world. NATO's 'invincible armada' can only escort it along Scotland's shores," he said.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU 'Not Happy With Russia and Turkey' Playing Key Role in Syria
    Russia sent the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyer and support vessels assigned to the Northern Fleet to the Mediterranean to conduct military exercise and take part in the Moscow-led counterterrorism operation in Syria. The naval group reached its destination in November.

    In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will withdraw the majority of its forces from Syria since the operation reached its key goals. The phase-out was launched in early January, with the battlegroup led by the Admiral Kuznetsov leaving first. The Russian warships are heading toward Severomorsk, the main base of the Russian Northern Fleet. They are currently in the Atlantic.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia's Deal With Turkey on Flights Over Syria is More Than Meets the Eye
    What's Behind Saudi Proposal to Join Fight in Syria, Iraq
    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies 'Cooperate With Terrorists'
    Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Tags:
    naval forces, military power, military technology, counterterrorism, Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Russian aerial campaign, Daesh, NATO, Russian Northern Fleet, Russian Navy, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Why are commanders of NATO's naval forces so nervous in the Atlantic?" he asked in an opinion piece for RIA Novosti. "In the current geopolitical situation the alliance is only capable of faking might and playing dirty."

      You see the effect of Trump? Everyone that can, will not start speaking "bombasticism."
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Always the same thing in the English Channel when Russia passes by, the dogs barks while the caravan goes on.
    • Reply
      Gregoire Trez
      What a bunch of girls.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok