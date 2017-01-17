NATO 'Bitter' Over Russian Naval Capabilities as Carrier Group Heads Home

"Why are commanders of NATO's naval forces so nervous in the Atlantic?" he asked in an opinion piece for RIA Novosti. "In the current geopolitical situation the alliance is only capable of faking might and playing dirty."
The United States and its allies have pursued a long-term strategy aimed at achieving global leadership and weakening potential rivals, he noted, adding that this approach does not work with the Russian Navy.
"Long-distance deployments and long-range flights of the Russian Navy have shown that it has returned to the World Ocean in earnest and for long. The permanent presence of Russian warships in strategically important areas of the planet has made the US and its allies, who openly aspire to global domination, extremely nervous. The fight against terrorist groups in the Middle East does not reaffirm the West's supremacy," the analyst suggested.
The political analyst further mentioned Russia's cutting-edge weapons, including advanced submarines and missile systems. Moscow's "hypersonic strategy shows that there are no technological limits to developing new types of Russian weapons," he said.
Khrolenko specifically singled out the Pyotr Veliky, the fourth Kirov-class battlecruiser in service since 1998.
"The US Navy has global plans when it comes to missile defense, as well as a large group of military satellites in orbit. And still the Pyotr Veliky is the most well-armed, well-protected and powerful surface ship in the world. NATO's 'invincible armada' can only escort it along Scotland's shores," he said.
In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will withdraw the majority of its forces from Syria since the operation reached its key goals. The phase-out was launched in early January, with the battlegroup led by the Admiral Kuznetsov leaving first. The Russian warships are heading toward Severomorsk, the main base of the Russian Northern Fleet. They are currently in the Atlantic.
