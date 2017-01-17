VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The aircraft take off from Russian military fields on the Sea of Japan. They also trained locking onto a simulated enemy's submarine, identifying and tracking it using both radio location and hydroacoustic devices, including in bad weather conditions.

"The crews drilled staying airborne for the maximum period of time. They trained following a route without landmarks and coordinating moves without radio navigation during both night and day," Vladimir Matveyev told reporters.