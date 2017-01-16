Turkish Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace Over Aegean Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two F-16s and two F-4s entered the Flight Information Region shortly before 2 p.m. (12:00 GMT) south of Lesvos. The four jets then proceeded to fly over Makronisi and Agathonisi islands, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Former Turkish Diplomats Warn MPs Against Approval of Constitutional Amendments

According to the media, Turkish jets and the Greek military aircraft, which followed them out of the airspace, did not engage in combat.

Greece and Turkey have unresolved disputes about the Aegean Sea islands regarding the delimitation of territorial waters, airspace, demilitarized zones and the status of several islands. The islands have been a major source of tension between the two states since the 1970s, bringing them to the brink of military confrontation in 1987 and 1996.

For over 40 years, Turkey has not accepted Greece’s internationally recognized 10-mile airspace zone.