16:04 GMT +316 January 2017
    West London Reef is pictured in the South China Sea in 2015, in this handout photo provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe

    Japan to Provide Vietnam With 6 Patrol Boats to Boost Security in S China Sea

    © REUTERS/ CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative
    Military & Intelligence
    Tokyo is expected to give Hanoi six patrol boats to help its maritime security efforts in the South China Sea, Kyodo news agency reported Monday, citing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Beijing Predicts 'Military Clash’ If US Blockades South China Sea
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to Kyodo, Abe said that the boats would be provided under the framework of a new $1-billion loan and aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    The South China Sea dispute revolves around the Spratly Islands, which are believed to be rich in oil and gas reserves. Beijing’s territorial claims to the Spratly Islands run counter to those of Vietnam, as well as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

