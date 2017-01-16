Troops From Russia's South to Participate in Over 10 Int'l Drills in 2017

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — It was added in the statement that the district's troops would focus on exercises in the Caucasian region, as well as on drills with the participation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Rapid Reaction Force.

"The Southern Military District has planned its participation in the holding of over 10 joint international drills both on Russia's territory and abroad in 2017. A total number of international drills with the participation of the Southern Military District's servicemen has doubled compared to previous years," the statement said.

According to the statement, the district will also organize and hold the second joint Russian-Pakistani exercises dubbed Friendship-2017.