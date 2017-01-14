Japan Launches Advanced Counter-Invasion Armored Military Vehicle (VIDEO)

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) expects the Wheeled Armored Vehicle to replace the group’s Type 96, in use since 1996. The Type 96 features a.50 caliber M-2HB machine gun and a 40 mm grenade launcher. Komatsu Limited showcased the new 8.4 m, 20-ton troop carrier on Tuesday, according to Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency.
Notably, the JGSDF is upgrading the APCs exterior shell to withstand stronger explosives. A larger engine for greater speed and other improvements are in the works. The vehicle is capable of transporting 11 troops propelled by a 500-horsepower engine topping out at around 60 mph on paved surfaces.
