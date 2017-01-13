BAE Systems Gets Contract to Build 'Superior' Artillery for India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems announced in a press release on Friday it has been awarded more than half-a-billion dollars contract by the US Department of Defense to provide 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian military.

"The M777 howitzer will give the Indian Army superior artillery capability," BAE Systems Vice President and General Manager of Weapon Systems Joe Senftle stated.

Senftle explained that the M777 is expected to remain at the forefront of artillery technology in foreseeable future through the use of "technical insertions, long-range precision guided munition developments, and flexible mobility options."

The howitzer's light weight allows it to be lifted externally by both the MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft and CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.

Work on the contract will begin immediately and be performed by BAE Systems and its suppliers across the United States, United Kingdom and India.

The deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2017, according to the release.