US Selects Bases for Next Generation Air Tankers Critical to Anti-Daesh Missions

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, according to the release, said that the KC-46 tankers will be critical to meeting US refuelling needs in the fight against the Islamic State (Daesh).
“In 2016, the [US-led] coalition flew over 13,600 tanker sorties, fueling aircraft nearly 80,000 times, delivering about 800-million pounds of fuel,” Godfein noted.
The KC-46 Pegasus is a wide-body, multirole tanker that can refuel all US, allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures, according to the Boeing website.
The Pegasus will replace the KC-135 air refuelling aircraft which first entered into service in 1957.
