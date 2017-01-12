F-35 Fighter Program Critical to US Air Superiority - Pentagon Chief Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is vital to maintain US and allied air superiority, Secretary of Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis said in confirmation hearings before the US Senate on Thursday.

"The F-35 Strike Fighter program is critical to maintain US Air Superiority," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Some allied air forces have staked their future on the F-35."

