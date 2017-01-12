Obama Seeks to Complicate Russia-US Ties With Europe Deployments - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bolstering of the US military presence in Europe near the Russian borders are an attempt by the outgoing US administration to complicate Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
“We noticed the deployment in the Baltics of servicemen of US special forces … It is evident that the aim of these attempts, as in the case with haste deployment of US heavy equipment to Europe, is an attempt of the [President Barack] Obama’s administration to maximally complicate the situation in bilateral relations,” Zakharova told a briefing.
According to the spokeswoman, Russia views such deployment as a provocation.
“Of course, we will be forced to continue to take into account US military preparations against Russia, including in the Baltics, in our defense planning,” she added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The PROBLEM is NOT Obama. NOR no one. IS RUSSIA!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cast235, you finally coming around dude? I like it Russia does need to stfu... Along with these people saying whats the usa doing here or there.. Bitch we are the world police, don't like it go talk to your local congressman or woman!!!!!!!!!!!!!
cast235
Russia CANNOT SHUT UP one second about sanctions and the training of NATO. LET them talk to themselves.
Just open bases near Ukraine border and keep alert. Look for introduction of NATO intel officers inside Russia to sabotage and what not.
luckys