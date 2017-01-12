Obama Seeks to Complicate Russia-US Ties With Europe Deployments - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bolstering of the US military presence in Europe near the Russian borders are an attempt by the outgoing US administration to complicate Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

“We noticed the deployment in the Baltics of servicemen of US special forces … It is evident that the aim of these attempts, as in the case with haste deployment of US heavy equipment to Europe, is an attempt of the [President Barack] Obama’s administration to maximally complicate the situation in bilateral relations,” Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia views such deployment as a provocation.

“Of course, we will be forced to continue to take into account US military preparations against Russia, including in the Baltics, in our defense planning,” she added.

